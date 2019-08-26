|
Lux, Michael E. Age 75, Born into Eternal Life on August 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Christine (nee Lurie) for 23 years; loving father of Michael G. (Tracy), John (Michelle), Anne Lux, the late Jean-Marie Lux-Motykowski (Greg), Jeanine (Josh) Zoberis, Teresa Yocum, and Roy (Kristin) Lux; proud grandpa of Hannah, Jessica, Sydney, Maura, Georgia, Jake, Danny, Joseph M, Joseph D., Jonny, and Bradley; devoted brother of George (Gloria), Kathy (John) Kain, Roseanne (Bob) Carlson, and the late Mary J. Lux, and Harry (the late Mary) Lux; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Alumnus of Christ the King Grammar School (1958), Leo H.S. (1962) and earned his B.A. from DePaul U. Mike was All-Catholic League in Football and Basketball. Mike is remembered as a coach and mentor for over 60 years to grammar school and high school athletes, including Christ the King, St. Barnabas, and St. Damian Grammar Schools. Visitation Wednesday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415 to St. Damian Church, 5250 W. 155th St., Oak Forest, IL 60452. Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. Memorials to Leo H.S., 7901 S. Sangamon Ave., Chicago, IL 60620 are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 26, 2019