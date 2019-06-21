Home

POWERED BY

Services
McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL
4635 S Wallace St.
Chicago, IL 60609
773-268-0703
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
STOCKYARDS GARAGE
505 W. Root St
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Lustro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Lustro

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Lustro Obituary
Lustro, Michael Scott Age 53, June 17, 2019, longtime resident of the south side of Chicago-Canaryville neighborhood, formerly of the north side. Dearly beloved husband of Julie L. Lustro (nee Hamby); devoted father of Thomas (Ashley) Heery, Jr., Holley (Michael) Vaca, Terri Cornwell, and George Frazer; loving son of Pauline and the late Raymond Lustro; beloved grandfather of Peyton and Olivia, Kayla, and Paulie; dear friend, uncle, and cousin of many; also surviving is his devoted canine friend, Zero. Dedicated employee of the City of Chicago-Department of Revenue for over 18 years, avid Chicago Bears fan, and a north side fan of the Chicago White Sox. Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life event on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m., at STOCKYARDS GARAGE, 505 W. Root St., Chicago, IL. Please visit MICHAEL LUSTRO BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or facebook.com/funeralmc. Arrangements by McInerney Central Chapel. For info, call (773) 268-0703.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now