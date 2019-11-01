|
LaMarche, Michael J. Age 68, of New Lenox, formerly of Mt. Greenwood, Chicago Ridge and Ceder Lake, IN, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Loving husband of Pamela LaMarche (Carey); beloved father of Michael (Krista) LaMarche, Maureen LaMarche and Scott LaMarche; dearest brother of Dennis (Gina) LaMarche, Mary-Beth (Jeff) Hardy; cherished grandfather of Griffin, Carter, Mason, Colin and Avery; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Michael was the founder of LaMarche Electric in New Lenox and a member of IBEW Local 134. A memorial visitation will be held at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort IL 60423 on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Joliet Area Community Hospice or would be appreciated. For information, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 1, 2019