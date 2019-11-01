Home

Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
815-806-2225
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
Michael LaMarche Obituary
LaMarche, Michael J. Age 68, of New Lenox, formerly of Mt. Greenwood, Chicago Ridge and Ceder Lake, IN, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Loving husband of Pamela LaMarche (Carey); beloved father of Michael (Krista) LaMarche, Maureen LaMarche and Scott LaMarche; dearest brother of Dennis (Gina) LaMarche, Mary-Beth (Jeff) Hardy; cherished grandfather of Griffin, Carter, Mason, Colin and Avery; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Michael was the founder of LaMarche Electric in New Lenox and a member of IBEW Local 134. A memorial visitation will be held at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort IL 60423 on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Joliet Area Community Hospice or would be appreciated. For information, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 1, 2019
