Kuciver, Michael W. Retired Chicago Police Officer, age 72, loving husband of Gale, nee Capper, for 47 years; dear father of Amy (Tim) Piatkiewicz and Allison (Tremayne) Price, cherished Papa of Michael, Bryan, Aila, Lilia and Autumn; fond brother; brother-in-law; uncle and cousin. Proud veteran of the United States Army, Military Police. Visitation Friday, January 17, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge, Funeral Saturday, family and friends will meet directly at St. Cajetan Church, 2445 W. 112th St., Chicago, IL. Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Michael's family would appreciate donations to the Chicago Police Chaplains Ministry, 1140 W. Jackson Boulevard Chicago, IL 60607, www.chicagoPCM.org. For Funeral info: (708) 422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 16, 2020