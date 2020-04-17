Koskiewicz, Michael L. Age 71. United States Army Vietnam Veteran. Beloved son of the late Paul and Emily (nee Prymaczek) Koskiewicz. Loving brother of Janet (Bob) Michels, Stanley (the late Frances) Koskiewicz, Gerald (the late June) Koskiewicz, Louis (Lois) Koskiewicz, the late Mary Ann Koskiewicz, and the late Paul Koskiewicz. Dearest brother-in-law of Carol Koskiewicz. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Past Commander of American Legion Post #247 Park Ridge. Funeral Service for Michael will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020, 6:00 p.m. at Casey Laskowski Funeral Home, 4540 West Diversey Avenue. Private cremation rites to follow. Visitation will begin on Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. For information, please call 773-777-6300 or www.caseylaskowskifh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 17, 2020.