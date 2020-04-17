Michael Koskiewicz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Koskiewicz, Michael L. Age 71. United States Army Vietnam Veteran. Beloved son of the late Paul and Emily (nee Prymaczek) Koskiewicz. Loving brother of Janet (Bob) Michels, Stanley (the late Frances) Koskiewicz, Gerald (the late June) Koskiewicz, Louis (Lois) Koskiewicz, the late Mary Ann Koskiewicz, and the late Paul Koskiewicz. Dearest brother-in-law of Carol Koskiewicz. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Past Commander of American Legion Post #247 Park Ridge. Funeral Service for Michael will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020, 6:00 p.m. at Casey Laskowski Funeral Home, 4540 West Diversey Avenue. Private cremation rites to follow. Visitation will begin on Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. For information, please call 773-777-6300 or www.caseylaskowskifh.com.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
18
Visitation
3:00 - 7:00 PM
Casey Laskowski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
APR
18
Funeral service
6:00 PM
Casey Laskowski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Casey Laskowski Funeral Home
4540-50 W. Diversey Ave
Chicago, IL 60639
773-777-6300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved