1/1
Michael "Whitey" Kosiba
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kosiba, Michael "Whitey"

Age 78, late of Hegewisch, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Judith Kosiba (nee Mazur). Loving father of David (Pamela) Kosiba and the late Christopher Kosiba. Proud grandfather of Kyle Kosiba. Cherished great grandfather of Lilliana and Caleb Begley. Caring brother of Louis (Cosette) Kosiba. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents: Walter and Elizabeth Kosiba.Michael was a proud member of the Boilermakers Hall Local 374. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. Michael was also a member of Blue Sky Mine, collected coins and enjoyed reading.

Arrangements were entrusted to Opyt Funeral Home, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633 (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
09:00 AM
Christ Our Light (St. Florian Church)
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Christ Our Light (St. Florian Church)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Opyt Funeral Home
13350 S. Baltimore Ave.
Chicago, IL 60633
773-646-1133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 13, 2020
Dear Judy-we are very sorry for your loss. Don and I share many fond memories of Whitey from apartment in E.C. to riding home in a snow storm from Michigan City. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Kathy
Kathleen R Wojnicz
November 12, 2020
So sorry to see Mike had passed ,my condolences to his entire family.Its sad to know the twinkle in his eyes has been extinguished. I worked with Mike in the Boilermakers what a Good Guy ,and a great story teller
James. B Miller
November 12, 2020
To Judy and all your family, I was so sorry to hear of Michael´s passing. Please know my thoughts are with you. Maryann
Maryann Zubrycki
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved