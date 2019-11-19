Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. William Church
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Knudtson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Knudtson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Knudtson Obituary
Knudtson, Michael John Born in Chicago on September 28, 1946. Survived by his wife, Arlene (nee Stacy); sons, Paul (Nicole) and Joshua; and his daughter, Michaelene (Byron) Watson; loving grandfather of Monica, Vanessa, Nathaniel, Alexandra, Nicholas and Genevieve. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Sr. and Stella (nee Kurianowicz). He leaves behind his sister, Diana (the late Gerald) Roszkowiak; brothers, Charles Jr. (Diane), Abel (Marsha), Christopher (Nancy), Kevin (Nancy); and many adoring nieces and nephews. Michael was a Vietnam Veteran and honorably served our country in the U.S. Army for 4 years. He was a 35 year member of Pipefitters Local 597, and spent 35 years with Fettes, Love & Sieben. Michael was an active member of Paul Revere American Legion Post #623 and VFW Post #8322. He will fondly be remembered as a servant-leader by his family, life-long friends, neighbors and co-workers. Visitation Wednesday, November 20, 2019, and Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to St. William Church in Chicago for Mass at 10:00 a.m. The interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles. For more information, call www.cumberlandchapels.com, 708-456-8300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cumberland Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -