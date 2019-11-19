|
|
Knudtson, Michael John Born in Chicago on September 28, 1946. Survived by his wife, Arlene (nee Stacy); sons, Paul (Nicole) and Joshua; and his daughter, Michaelene (Byron) Watson; loving grandfather of Monica, Vanessa, Nathaniel, Alexandra, Nicholas and Genevieve. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Sr. and Stella (nee Kurianowicz). He leaves behind his sister, Diana (the late Gerald) Roszkowiak; brothers, Charles Jr. (Diane), Abel (Marsha), Christopher (Nancy), Kevin (Nancy); and many adoring nieces and nephews. Michael was a Vietnam Veteran and honorably served our country in the U.S. Army for 4 years. He was a 35 year member of Pipefitters Local 597, and spent 35 years with Fettes, Love & Sieben. Michael was an active member of Paul Revere American Legion Post #623 and VFW Post #8322. He will fondly be remembered as a servant-leader by his family, life-long friends, neighbors and co-workers. Visitation Wednesday, November 20, 2019, and Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to St. William Church in Chicago for Mass at 10:00 a.m. The interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles. For more information, call www.cumberlandchapels.com, 708-456-8300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 19, 2019