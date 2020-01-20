|
|
Kerr, Michael W. Born on January 29, 1960. Went home to heaven on January 9, 2020. Loving husband of Rita; devoted father of Frank Michael, Anthony Michael, Luciana Patricia (Bella), Nina Catherine and Vincent Michael; proud grandfather of Zepplin Morrison; precious son of Richard and Virginia; cherished brother of Jane, Laura (Jack) Cody, John and Donna Caponigro; caring uncle of many. Michael was a passionate Chicago and Lemont Fire Dispatcher, EMT, Former Assistant Director of the 511 Canteen and volunteer for The Salvation Army. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Palos Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Highway, Palos Hills, IL. A memorial service will begin promptly at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Diabetes Association. Express your thoughts in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 20, 2020