1/1
Michael Kennedy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kennedy, Michael

Age 90; Native of The Maharees, County Kerry, Ireland; Devoted husband of Mary, nee O'Shea, for 61 years; Loving father of Michael (Pam), John, Pauline, Patrick (Marilyn), Timothy (Cindy), Robert, and Ann (Mike) Boyle; Proud Papa of John, Grace, Caera, Mary, Michael, Maura (Peter) Strickland, Kerry, Clare, Katherine, Kathleen, Mick, Fiona, Ryan, Shannon, Sean, Colette, Quinn, Caroline, Catherine, Bridgette, Madelyn, Mairead, Kate, Eamonn, and Molly; Survived by his siblings, Peggy (James) Morgan of England, and Veronica Ward of Australia; Preceded in death by his siblings John (Eileen) of Ireland, Jim (Sheila) of Ireland, Mary (Martin) Mulroy of Australia, Thomas of Chicago, Eileen (Myles) Doran of Chicago, Bridget (Pat) Winters of Chicago, and Hugh of Chicago; Beloved brother-in-law of Philomena (Francis) Browne of Ireland, and Sr. Margaret O'Shea of England; Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews and friend to anyone he met; Founder of Kennedy Plumbing and Sewer; Proud U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. God blessed Dad with the natural gift to bring the joy of life to everyone he was with. A great storyteller, singer, dancer, and accordionist. He was an honest and hard-working man who dedicated himself to teaching his family important lessons about life. We will miss you deeply, Dad and Papa. Visitation Friday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Saturday, 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge to Most Holy Redeemer Church, 96th & Lawndale, Evergreen Park; Mass 10:00 a.m.; A live stream of the Mass is available by using this link: www.asimplestreaming.com/kennedy; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info: 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral
09:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Most Holy Redeemer Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 14, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Zack
October 13, 2020
What a gift Mr. Kennedy was to his family and the world! He leaves a lasting legacy of an amazing family that he loved so dearly. All the Kennedys are in our thoughts and prayers.
Paul Schwartz
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved