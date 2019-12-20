Home

Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5725 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
(773) 767-4730
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5725 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
1954 - 2019
Michael Kelly Obituary
Kelly, Michael P. Age 65, of Chicago, IL. Beloved father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5725 S. Pulaski Rd., Chicago, IL 60629. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you go see a great concert and think of him, as he was a lover of music. He also loved the city where he was born and raised; therefore, take time to enjoy all that it has to offer, especially the parks and lakefront. Finally, please consider organ donation as he did. For information call (773)767-4730 or visit www.rjmodellfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 20, 2019
