Reuland & Turnbough
1407 N. Western Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-234-9649
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church
7399 W. 159th St
Tinley Park, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church
7399 W. 159th St.,
Tinley Park, IL
View Map
1934 - 2019
Michael Jordan Obituary
Jordan, Michael J. Age 84, of Mokena, IL, died March 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Bernadette "Mickey" McCarthy; loving father of Anne (Arvid) Johnson and Thomas (Penny) Jordan; dear grandfather of William, Christopher (Mara), Stephen, Kelli, and Kevin; brother of William and the late siblings, Ann (Ken) Walz, Reverend Thomas Jordan, C.M., Frank (Ellen), and Jerry (Carol); uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation at church on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church, 7399 W. 159th St., Tinley Park, IL. Interment at Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery, 16201 S. 104th Ave., Orland Park, IL. Info: Reuland & Turnbough Funeral Directors of Lake Forest, (847) 234-9649 or www.RTfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 29, 2019
