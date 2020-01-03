|
Walsh, Rev. Michael J. Rev. Michael J. Walsh, age 89, born into Eternal Life onDecember 31, 2019. Beloved son of the late Bridget (Brennan) and Michael J. Walsh. Dear brother of the late Mary Ellen. Fr. Walsh was ordained on May 1, 1956 by Samuel Cardinal Stritch. He was a Faithful Servant of the Lord for 62 years. Serving as Associate Pastor at eight parishes and on the Metropolitan Tribunal from 1968-1983. He attended St. Francis De Paula Grammar School, Quigley North Preparatory Seminary, and St. Mary of the Lake University. Fr. Mike loved to travel to Ireland (23 excursions). He was issued his Irish Passport in Dublin Ireland, in October, 1986. Visitation Monday 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Villa, 12220 S. Will-Cook Rd., Palos Park, IL 60464. Con-celebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Holy Family Villa at 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.Committal ServiceMondayat 2:00 p.m. Memorials to Holy Family Villa (address listed above), or Priests Retirement and Mutual Aid Association (PRMAA), 1400 S. Wolf Rd., Hillside, IL 60162 are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors,708-636-5500orhttp://www.heeneyfh.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 3, 2020