Reynolds , Michael J.
Michael J. Reynolds, 73, retired CPD, former NBC courier and Vietnam Marine Veteran; lifelong companion of Wanda; loving father of Renee (James) Martin, Tammi (William) Tannura, and Michelle (Andrew Dominowski); cherished grandfather of Jimmy, Grace, Adam, Tessa, Emily, and Jonathan; dear brother of Kathleen, Denise, the late Roy and Tommy; fond uncle of many; Visitation Saturday from 3-6 PM at Gibbons Family Funeral Home 5917 W. Irving Park Rd (1/2 Block East of Austin). *Due to Covid-19 restrictions masks and social distancing are required and space is limited to 50 people at a time. * Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite Veteran charity. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com
