Kelly, Michael J.
Age 65, of Blue Island, IL, passed away May 25, 2020. He is survived by his sons, Michael and Jack; and his grandchildren, Kayla, Alyssa, Leah, and Jack. He was preceded in death by his wife, Laurie; son, Stephen; daughter, Amber; and grandchildren, Michael and Daniel. May he rest in peace and join his loved ones in eternity.
02-01-55 / 05-25-20
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Age 65, of Blue Island, IL, passed away May 25, 2020. He is survived by his sons, Michael and Jack; and his grandchildren, Kayla, Alyssa, Leah, and Jack. He was preceded in death by his wife, Laurie; son, Stephen; daughter, Amber; and grandchildren, Michael and Daniel. May he rest in peace and join his loved ones in eternity.
02-01-55 / 05-25-20
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 1, 2020.