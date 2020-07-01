Michael J. Kelly
Kelly, Michael J.

Age 65, of Blue Island, IL, passed away May 25, 2020. He is survived by his sons, Michael and Jack; and his grandchildren, Kayla, Alyssa, Leah, and Jack. He was preceded in death by his wife, Laurie; son, Stephen; daughter, Amber; and grandchildren, Michael and Daniel. May he rest in peace and join his loved ones in eternity.

02-01-55 / 05-25-20

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
