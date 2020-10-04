1/
Michael J. Conroy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Conroy, Michael J.

Michael J. "Mike" Conroy, age 78, passed away September 30, 2020 in Shorewood, IL. Mike is survived by his children Kelliene (William) Freiberg, Michael (Kelly) Conroy, Kimberly (Alan) Shapiro, his grandchildren Kyle, Samantha, Justin and Kevin, his siblings Dennis Conroy, Noralyn (Earl) Babula and Patrick (Michele) Conroy. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Kathleen (Kay) O'Connor. The family held private services at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home of Joliet on October 2, 2020. To view a complete obituary, please visit www.fredcdames.com where you may leave a condolence or share a favorite memory. For information (815) 741-5500.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Service
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved