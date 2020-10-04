Conroy, Michael J.
Michael J. "Mike" Conroy, age 78, passed away September 30, 2020 in Shorewood, IL. Mike is survived by his children Kelliene (William) Freiberg, Michael (Kelly) Conroy, Kimberly (Alan) Shapiro, his grandchildren Kyle, Samantha, Justin and Kevin, his siblings Dennis Conroy, Noralyn (Earl) Babula and Patrick (Michele) Conroy. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Kathleen (Kay) O'Connor. The family held private services at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home of Joliet on October 2, 2020. To view a complete obituary, please visit www.fredcdames.com
where you may leave a condolence or share a favorite memory. For information (815) 741-5500.
