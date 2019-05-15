Home

Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Barnabas Church
10134 S. Longwood Dr.
Chicago, IL
Memorial service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Barnabas Church
10134 S. Longwood Dr.
Chicago, IL
More Obituaries for Michael Hurless
Michael Hurless Obituary
Hurless, Michael John Age 77, Veteran U.S.M.C., passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born in Chicago, on November 11, 1941, to Dorothy (nee Ryan) and Virgil Hurless. Beloved father of Patrick (Megan) Hurless and Teri Hurless (Rick Mutch); devoted "Papa" of Fiona, Declan, and Aidan Hurless, and Arwen King; loving brother of Bill (Linda) Hurless, of Decatur, IL., and the late Susan (the late Clarence) Casson; former husband of the late Sandra Ehrhard; proud uncle of many; thoughtful neighbor and longtime member of Galter Life Center. Mike retired after a 34 year career with Illinois Bell/AT&T, was a proud member of IBEW, Local 165, and concluded his career working in the Franklin Park School District. Family and friends will gather Thursday, May 16, 2019, at St. Barnabas Church, 10134 S. Longwood Dr., Chicago, from 4:00 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a random act of kindness or a donation to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home. Info: call (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 15, 2019
