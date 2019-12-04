|
Hunter, Michael J. Age 67, USMC Vietnam Veteran. Preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Veronica Hunter; son, Danny; and nephew, Jacob. Survived by his wife, Gail; siblings, Dianne (Tom) Henschen, Ellen (Larry) Fraser, Mary (Jerry) Friemoth, John (Pam) Hunter, Peggy (Scott) Pecka, and Tom Hunter; numerous nieces and nephews; and many good friends. Michael was a proud member of the Hog Ridin Fools. Visitation Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at Hickey Memorial Chapel, 4201 W. 147th St., Midlothian, IL 60445. Funeral Friday 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. For more information and online register, www.hickeyfuneral.com or (708) 385-4478.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 4, 2019