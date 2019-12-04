Home

POWERED BY

Services
HICKEY MEMORIAL CHAPEL
4201 West 147th St
Midlothian, IL 60445
(708) 385-4478
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Hunter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Hunter Obituary
Hunter, Michael J. Age 67, USMC Vietnam Veteran. Preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Veronica Hunter; son, Danny; and nephew, Jacob. Survived by his wife, Gail; siblings, Dianne (Tom) Henschen, Ellen (Larry) Fraser, Mary (Jerry) Friemoth, John (Pam) Hunter, Peggy (Scott) Pecka, and Tom Hunter; numerous nieces and nephews; and many good friends. Michael was a proud member of the Hog Ridin Fools. Visitation Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at Hickey Memorial Chapel, 4201 W. 147th St., Midlothian, IL 60445. Funeral Friday 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. For more information and online register, www.hickeyfuneral.com or (708) 385-4478.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -