Hunt, Michael D. Age 88, of Woodridge. Proud U. S. Marine, Korean War Veteran, and charter member of the Woodridge V. F. W. Post #1578. Beloved husband of the late Joan; loving father of Kathleen (Scott) McNally, Maureen (Jack) Manzi, Daniel (Julie), Peggy Roberts, Timothy, and Colleen (Barry) Anshell; beloved grandfather of nine; dear great-grandfather of seven; fond uncle of many. Visitation, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301-75th St., at Fairview Ave., Downers Grove. Prayers, at 9:15 a.m., on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the funeral home, to St. Scholastica Church, Woodridge, for Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to V.F.W. Foundation, 406 W. 34th St., Ste. 920, Kansas City, MO 64111 (in memo line Unmet Needs) appreciated. Funeral home phone: (630) 964-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 23, 2019