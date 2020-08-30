1/
Michael Hanley Davidson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Davidson, Michael Hanley

Michael Hanley Davidson, 63, of Rogers Park; author and retired attorney; passed away August 25, 2020. Born in Aurora, CO and raised in Rogers Park, Michael graduated from Mather High School. He earned his B.A. in English from University of Illinois, his M.A. in English from Northeastern Illinois University, and his J.D. from Loyola University. After more than twenty years at the Cook County Public Defender's office, Michael retired to focus on writing poetry and fiction. He was awarded an Illinois Arts Council grant. Dear brother of Victor (Linda), Marc (Allison), and the late Janet Davidson; fond uncle of Evan, Eric, and Grace Davidson. Beloved son of the late Eli Louis Davidson and Gussie Kaplan Davidson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to National Film Preservation Foundation,

https://www.filmpreservation.org/support/making-a-contribution. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Illinois
736 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 281-5058
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved