Davidson, Michael Hanley
Michael Hanley Davidson, 63, of Rogers Park; author and retired attorney; passed away August 25, 2020. Born in Aurora, CO and raised in Rogers Park, Michael graduated from Mather High School. He earned his B.A. in English from University of Illinois, his M.A. in English from Northeastern Illinois University, and his J.D. from Loyola University. After more than twenty years at the Cook County Public Defender's office, Michael retired to focus on writing poetry and fiction. He was awarded an Illinois Arts Council grant. Dear brother of Victor (Linda), Marc (Allison), and the late Janet Davidson; fond uncle of Evan, Eric, and Grace Davidson. Beloved son of the late Eli Louis Davidson and Gussie Kaplan Davidson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to National Film Preservation Foundation,https://www.filmpreservation.org/support/making-a-contribution
. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com
.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com