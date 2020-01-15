|
Hacek, Michael Beloved husband of the late Petra "Pat" nee Galvan; loving father of the late Diane "Missy" Kozak; cherished grandfather of Vanessa, Robert, Daniel and Nicole; adored great-grandfather of three; dear son of the late Joe and late Rose Hacek; dear brother of seven; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 W. 26th Street, Chicago. Funeral Friday 9:15 a.m. from the Funeral Home to St. Paul Church for Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Funeral Info: 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 15, 2020