Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 842-8681
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:15 AM
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul Church
Hacek, Michael Beloved husband of the late Petra "Pat" nee Galvan; loving father of the late Diane "Missy" Kozak; cherished grandfather of Vanessa, Robert, Daniel and Nicole; adored great-grandfather of three; dear son of the late Joe and late Rose Hacek; dear brother of seven; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 W. 26th Street, Chicago. Funeral Friday 9:15 a.m. from the Funeral Home to St. Paul Church for Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Funeral Info: 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 15, 2020
