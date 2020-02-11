|
Gurgone, Michael A. Michael A. "Mickey the Gorilla" Gurgone died peacefully at his Chicago home on February 9, 2020. Darling husband to the late Madonna (O'Donahue); proud father of Laura (Thomas) Mulcahy, Michael (Karen Morrissey), Michelle (Pat) Platt, Mark (Julie), Maria (Tony) Nudo and Mario (Maria); grandfather to Morgan (Chris) Buerger, Shannon (Scott) Hobe, Michael, Natalie (Michael Parker), Danny (Ashley), Mickey, Catherine, Patrick, Mark, Joseph (Samantha), Anthony, Lauren, Daniel, Tony, Alexandria, Mario and Matthew; great-grandfather to Easton, Avery, Harper, Luke and Grace. Dear brother to James (Carmen) and Arlene Boulahanis; fond brother-in-law to Kay Revane; cherished uncle to many nieces, nephews, cousin to many, and friend to all. Mickey had a long career working for the City of Chicago, starting in the Forestry Department and spending the bulk of his service in the Streets and Sanitation Division focusing on Transportation and Infrastructure. Upon his retirement from public service with the City, Mickey continued his Operating Engineer and heavy equipment work with general contractors to assist in the neighborhood development in several south side communities. Founding member of the Old Neighborhood Italian American Club, he served as their Sergeant-at-Arms for over 30 years. Mickey was a fixture behind the grill at the Annual Golf Charitable Fundraiser. His hobbies included stock car racing, locksmithing, and cooking. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, ability to lift 55-gallon oil drums, his amazing neighborhood firework displays and his undying love of his beautiful wife Madonna and his entire extended family and friends. Arrangements are being made by Michael Coletta Sons, Ltd. Visitation will be held at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, 7710 S Western, Chicago from 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Funeral Service at same location Friday, February 14, 2020, Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the following Charities: Herbie Johnson Foundation, Tom Hopkins Foundation, or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. For info (312)225-8500 or www.colettasonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 11, 2020