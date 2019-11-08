|
Gilhooly, Michael F. Loving father of Michael (Charlotte) Gilhooly and Michelle (Jeff McGee) Gilhooly; cherished grandfather of Matthew, Nicholas and Amelia; devoted son of the late Francis and Christine (nee Botica) Gilhooly; dear cousin and friend of many. Visitation Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 2:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights. Funeral and interment will be private.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 8, 2019