Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Michael Gilhooly Obituary
Gilhooly, Michael F. Loving father of Michael (Charlotte) Gilhooly and Michelle (Jeff McGee) Gilhooly; cherished grandfather of Matthew, Nicholas and Amelia; devoted son of the late Francis and Christine (nee Botica) Gilhooly; dear cousin and friend of many. Visitation Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 2:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights. Funeral and interment will be private. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 8, 2019
