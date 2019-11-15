Home

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
8:30 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Christina Church
111th & Homan Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Galvin, Sr., Michael Joseph "Mickey" Loving father of the late Kathy Martino, Michael (Kathy), Laurie (Ed) Bruno-Syzmkiewicz, and Danny (Theresa); Cherished; grandpa of Mike, Jeremy, Nicole (Joe), Michael, and Danny; beloved brother of Pat (Swede) Strom; dear brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many. Former longtime member of Local Union 143, Operating Engineers. Proud U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. Visitation Sunday 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Monday 8:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Christina Church, 111th & Homan Ave., Chicago. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 15, 2019
