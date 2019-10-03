Home

Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel
7740 S. Western Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Committal
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Elwood, IL
View Map
Galeher, Michael Ryan Age 62, Proud U.S. Navy Veteran, Born into Eternal Life on October 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (nee Byrne). Loving father of Michael, Kevin (Megan), and Mary Kate Galeher. Doting grandpa of Ryan and Baby Girl Galeher due to the family soon. Devoted brother of Kathleen (John) Byrne, Patricia (Robert) Tully, Mary Beth (Kent) Tribble, Jenny (Gilbert) Ankenbauer, Dan (Jamie), the late Robert, the late Joseph, and the late Thomas Galeher, and the late Carolyn Grace; fond brother-in-law of Therese (the late Dan) Keenan, Kevin (Josie) Byrne, Eileen (James) Ennis, Thomas (Kathy) Byrne, and the late Jane (the late Bill) O'Brien; proud uncle of many nieces and nephews. Also loved by his canine companions, Bess and Frank. Member of Local # 399 Operating Engineers and American Legion Post # 854. Visitation Friday 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Family and friends will meet at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, 7740 S. Western Ave. Chicago, IL 60620 on Saturday morning for Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 Noon. Committal Service and Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 3, 2019
