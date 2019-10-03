|
|
Galeher, Michael Ryan Age 62, Proud U.S. Navy Veteran, Born into Eternal Life on October 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (nee Byrne). Loving father of Michael, Kevin (Megan), and Mary Kate Galeher. Doting grandpa of Ryan and Baby Girl Galeher due to the family soon. Devoted brother of Kathleen (John) Byrne, Patricia (Robert) Tully, Mary Beth (Kent) Tribble, Jenny (Gilbert) Ankenbauer, Dan (Jamie), the late Robert, the late Joseph, and the late Thomas Galeher, and the late Carolyn Grace; fond brother-in-law of Therese (the late Dan) Keenan, Kevin (Josie) Byrne, Eileen (James) Ennis, Thomas (Kathy) Byrne, and the late Jane (the late Bill) O'Brien; proud uncle of many nieces and nephews. Also loved by his canine companions, Bess and Frank. Member of Local # 399 Operating Engineers and American Legion Post # 854. Visitation Friday 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Family and friends will meet at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, 7740 S. Western Ave. Chicago, IL 60620 on Saturday morning for Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 Noon. Committal Service and Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 3, 2019