Ziemba , Michael Frank Michael Frank Ziemba, resident of Huntersville, North Carolina, formerly of Chicago, Illinois, passed away on June 9, 2020, in his home at the age of 84. Mr. Ziemba was born and raised in Chicago until joining the Marines in 1957 and working as a radio operator. He worked as an over the road truck driver, retiring in 2000. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed reading following his retirement. His favorite charities were Wounded Warrior Project, St. Jude's, and Shriner Hospital. He will sadly be missed by his children: Thomas Ziemba, Robert Ziemba, Joseph Ziemba, Sue Smith, Ronald Montonera; and the mother of his children, Vilma Ziemba. Grandchildren: Miranda Ziemba and Russell Ziemba. He was predeceased by sister, Patricia Ziemba and brother, Richard Ziemba who currently reside in Chicago. At Mr. Ziemba's request no services will be held. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 14, 2020.