McCahill, Michael F. Age 63, of Tinley Park, passed away on July 4, 2019. He was a loving husband of Mary; beloved father of Frank, Michelle and Michael; cherished brother of Carolyn (Tim) McAlpin and Jim (Sharon); loving son to parents, Frank and Joan, who predeceased him; treasured uncle to many nieces and nephews; adoring cousin to many. Michael was a simple person and enjoyed the outdoors and fishing. In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to the . Visitation will be Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Orland Funeral Home, 9900 West 143rd St., Orland Park, Illinois. Prayers at the funeral home at 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019, for a 9:30 a.m. Mass, at St. St. Stephen Church, 17500 84th Ave. Interment private. Info 708-460-7500 or www.orlandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 7, 2019