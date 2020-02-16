Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toon Funeral Home - Westmont
109 North Cass Avenue
Westmont, IL 60559
(630) 968-2262
For more information about
Michael Downey
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Downey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Downey Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Downey Sr. Obituary
Downey, Sr., Michael J. Age 70, a 37 year resident of Westmont, IL. A U.S. Army veteran. Beloved husband for 45 years of the late Florence Downey. Loving father of Mike. Cherished grandfather of Dyllan and Savanna. Caring son of Delores (the late Lawrence) Downey. Dearest brother of Kathy (James) Sable, Barbara Delgado, and the late Steven Downey. All services are private. Memorials to any Humane Society would be appreciated. Arrangements by Toon Funeral Home, Westmont, IL, 630-968-2262 or www.toonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -