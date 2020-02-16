|
Downey, Sr., Michael J. Age 70, a 37 year resident of Westmont, IL. A U.S. Army veteran. Beloved husband for 45 years of the late Florence Downey. Loving father of Mike. Cherished grandfather of Dyllan and Savanna. Caring son of Delores (the late Lawrence) Downey. Dearest brother of Kathy (James) Sable, Barbara Delgado, and the late Steven Downey. All services are private. Memorials to any Humane Society would be appreciated. Arrangements by Toon Funeral Home, Westmont, IL, 630-968-2262 or www.toonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 16, 2020