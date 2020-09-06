Corrigan, Michael Dennis
Michael Dennis Corrigan: born June 24, 1947 in Chicago, IL; died September 2, 2020 at home in his sleep in Merrionette Park, IL. Son of the late John C. Corrigan, DDS and the late Mary M. Corrigan (nee Follansbee), he is survived by his brother John E. Corrigan (Stela Persunaru) and three sisters: Mary C. , Virginia T. and Ann G. Corrigan. He is predeceased by his Irish Twin, Daniel J. Corrigan. Also surviving are eight nephews and nieces, two grand nieces and four grand nephews. Mike was a longtime member of the Electricians Union IBEW 134, working in construction and for the City of Chicago. He was fond of German Shepherds and owned several throughout his life. He graduated in 1965 from Leo H.S. Mike was a passionate political partisan whose untimely death certainly would have disappointed him because he could not vote in this year's presidential election. He was a benefactor of the New Melleray Abbey Trappist Monestary in Iowa. A Private Service was held Saturday September 5, 2020 at Donnellan Funeral Home. Interment Private. Info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com
