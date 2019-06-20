|
Cull, Michael B., Sr. Beloved husband of Norma (nee St. Pierre); loving father of Anita (Andy) Benbow, Kathy Stoterau, Michael B., Jr. (Heather), and Colleen Mazibrook; dear grandfather of Tiffany, Makenzie, Madison, Logan, Dakotah, Karli, Zachary, Andrew, and Alex; dearest great-grandfather of Hayden, Kylee, and Ryleigh; cherished brother of Marilyn Sutley and the late Edward Cull and Patricia Joniak; fond uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, June 21, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 9:15 a.m., from Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Rd. (5500 W), Burbank, IL 60459, to St. Patricia Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment, Chapel Hill Garden South. Funeral info: (708) 636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 20, 2019