Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Christina Church
111th & Homan Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Michael Cafferty Obituary
Cafferty, Michael C. Age 49, at rest January 18, 2020. Beloved husband of 10 years to Karen (nee Kelleher); loving father of Rose and Michael; cherished son of the late Michael and Anne Cafferty (nee McLaughlin); dearest brother of Breedge (Joel) Mills and Colleen Cafferty; dear son in-law of Jean and Bob Kelleher; devoted brother-in-law of Linda and Maureen; beloved nephew of many aunts and uncles and a cousin to many; fond uncle of Spencer, Nora, Thomas, Laura, Kaitlyn and Sean. Mike worked for the Cook County Office of the Public Guardian, of his many accomplishments it was his day to day perseverance, patience, humor, and superhuman strength that we will remember. He was a friend, Attorney, athlete, author, mentor and motivator. Visitation Wednesday, 3:00 to 9:00 p.m, Funeral Thursday 10:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111 th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Christina Church, 111th & Homan Ave., Chicago; Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Spinal Cord Injury Association of Illinois https://sci-illinois.org/ Ph. 708-671-1808; For service information: 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 20, 2020
