Bradshaw, Michael R. U.S. Army Veteran, beloved husband of Linda (nee Quarles); loving father of Michelle (Marcel) Graham, Heather (John) Bradshaw-Arne, Nicolle (Senn) Moses; cherished grandfather of Aeden, Alexander and Collin; dear son of Carol and Earl Wilson; fond uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Friday 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. with Memorial Service at 5:00 p.m. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Road, Burbank, IL 60459. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chicago Lawn Sertoma c/o Jim Purrazzo, 9356 S. Roberts Road Rd., Hickory Hills, IL 60457. Funeral info, 708-636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 23, 2019