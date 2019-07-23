Home

Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home
6901 West Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 622-9300
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home
6901 West Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60634
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cyprian Catholic Church
2601 Clinton Street
River Grove, IL
Resources
Michael Bousk Obituary
Bousk, Michael G. Of Algonquin, formerly of Plainfield, passed away July 21, 2019. Mike was the loving husband to the late Annette; cherished father to Jerry (Michelle); Cherie (John) Provenzano; proud grandfather to Anthony, Marissa, Gianna, Angelina; fond brother to Joseph (Linda) and Teri (Dennis) Ronowski; beloved companion to Connie Marchetti; uncle and friend to many. Mike was a graduate of Austin High School. He became an editor at the Chicago Today Newspaper and then a sportswriter for Chicago Sports Magazine. Mike finished his working career at Sportsman's Park Racetrack, which he enjoyed and met many friends. He was an avid sports fan, and anyone who knew Mike, knew his love for the White Sox. Mike enjoyed bowling for most of his life, and loved teaching his son and granddaughter the sport, he also enjoyed golfing with his friends and family. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home (6901 West Belmont, Chicago, IL 60634). In honor of Mike's love for the White Sox, family encourages everyone to dress in White Sox attire. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Cyprian Catholic Church (2601 Clinton Street, River Grove, IL 60171).
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 23, 2019
