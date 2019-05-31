Home

Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 779-4411
Memorial Mass
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Christina Church
11100 S. Christiana
Michael Barry Obituary
Barry, Michael J. Veteran, US Army, proud member of Local 17 Heat and Frost Insulators. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Abramowicz); dear father of Donald (Julia) Geel, Paul Geel, and Amy (Casey) Hewes; loving grandfather of ten; and great-grandfather of four; dear brother of the late Garrett and Dennis Barry. Friends and family will gather Monday, June 3, 2019, at St. Christina Church, 11100 S. Christiana, for a Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Private. Memorial Visitation on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Beverly Ridge Funeral Home, 10415 S. Kedzie Avenue. (773) 779-4411.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 31, 2019
