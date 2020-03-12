|
Abbott, Michael E. Age 60, Beloved husband of Debbie (nee Raymond) Abbott; loving son of Jane Manning and Phillip Abbott; cherished son-in-law of Roger and Barbara Raymond; dear brother of Tina (late Robert) McGleam, Christine (Gary) Brown, Fred (Maria) Abbott, Ralph (Vita) Abbott, late Susan (Kenneth) Constantine, and the late Phillip Jr. Michael will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at FORAN FUNERAL HOME, 7300 W. Archer Avenue (55th street just west of Harlem). Visitation on Friday from 8:30 a.m. until time of Prayers at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. We will go in procession from the funeral home to St. Rene Goupil Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Michael's family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For information 708-458-0208
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 12, 2020