Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Gerald Church
9310 S. 55th Ct.
Oak Lawn, IL
Michael A. Noe Obituary
Noe, Michael A. Age 66. Devoted husband of Carmela (nee Casalino). Beloved father of Carey (George) Garcia, Kelly and Michael, Jr. (Mallori) Noe. Loving grandfather Caroline, Joseph, Gabriella, Anthony and Michael, III. Son of the late Frank and the late Myrtle Noe. Brother of Thomas (Linda) Noe, Patricia (Sam) Silvia, Debra (Jose) Rosales, Frank (Daniela) Noe and the late Cheryl Marigan. Uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday, 9:00 a.m. at Robert J. Sheehy and Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th Street, Burbank IL to St. Gerald Church, 9310 S. 55th Ct., Oak Lawn for Mass 10:00 a.m. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Info www.sheehyfh.com (708)- 857-7878.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 15, 2020
