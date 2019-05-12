|
Doyle, Michael J. Loving husband of Penelope Doyle (nee Naponiello); devoted father of Christine and Michele (Brent) Burrow; cherished grandfather of Aaron Vincent, Aidan Doyle, and Brenden Burrow; fond brother of Pauline (Leonard) White and Patrick (Janice) Doyle; also many nieces and nephews; and friend to all. Michael was an avid reader, Cubs fanatic, and loved fishing and antiquing. He will be greatly missed. Funeral Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 9:15 a.m., from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien, to Divine Savior Church. Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment private. Visitation Monday, May 13, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 12, 2019