Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
Abensohn, Dr. Meryl K. Age 68. Beloved wife of John T. Kraska. Loving mother of Karyn "K.K." Kraska. Dear sister of Dr. Mark (Judy Traiger) Abensohn and Steve Abensohn. Cherished daughter of the late Seymour and the late Sheila Abensohn. Service Friday 12 noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road) Skokie. Interment Memorial Park. Memorials to Shir Hadash Synagogue, 200 W. Dundee Rd., Wheeling, IL 60090, www.shir-hadash.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 28, 2019
