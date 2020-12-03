Fisher , Melvin
Melvin Fisher, 87, passed away on November 6, 2020. He was the long term companion of the late Marie B. Altman. Mel's family includes the children from his first marriage, Bonnie (Nicholas Williams III) Fisher, the late Dale (Joyce) Petricig and Michelle (William) McKeown; his grandchildren, Olivia, Camille, Anthony, Alexander (Paige), Matthew, Elizabeth and Liam; his great granddaughter Ava, and two nephews Earle Jr. and Ronald. He was preceded in death by his sister Eleanor, his brother Earle Sr., and his sister Laura (Floyd) Dittburner. Veteran of the United States Marine Corps and United Airlines retiree. He received wonderful help and spiritual guidance from Rev. Stanley Hill and they remained good friends. Interment will be private at Harris Chapel Cemetery in Wynne, Arkansas. Arrangements entrusted to Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home (708) 636-1200
