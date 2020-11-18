1/
Melissa S. Trpisovsky
1955 - 2020-11-13
TRPISOVSKY, MELISSA S.

MELISSA S. TRPISOVSKY, loving father of James and the late Michael Trpisovsky; former spouse of Susan Trpisovsky-Schmidt; devoted child of the late George and late Dolores (nee Stecker) Trpisovsky; dear sibling of Delores (Pete) Durkalski and Linda (Patrick) Pabst; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, November 20, 2020 10a.m. - 12 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 S. Archer Ave., Willow Springs. Funeral Services at 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. (708) 839-8999 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
NOV
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
