TRPISOVSKY, MELISSA S.
MELISSA S. TRPISOVSKY, loving father of James and the late Michael Trpisovsky; former spouse of Susan Trpisovsky-Schmidt; devoted child of the late George and late Dolores (nee Stecker) Trpisovsky; dear sibling of Delores (Pete) Durkalski and Linda (Patrick) Pabst; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, November 20, 2020 10a.m. - 12 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 S. Archer Ave., Willow Springs. Funeral Services at 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. (708) 839-8999 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com
