McGrath, Melissa Age 60, of Bloomington, IL. Loving daughter of the late Owen and Evelyn (nee Lulinski) McGrath; longtime companion of Jim Edwards of Bloomington; dear sister of Lynette McGrath of Oak Forest, Kimberly McGrath of Bloomington, and Jim (Cindy Wobschall-McGrath) McGrath of Jackson, WI; fond niece, cousin, and friend to many. A partner at Thomson and Weintraub Law Firm in Bloomington, she was a dedicated member of her community. To view the full obituary online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 24, 2019