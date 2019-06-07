Home

Melanie Kowal Obituary
Kowal, Melania Age 95, June 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Mychajlo; loving mother of Anne (Stephen) Tartol and MaryAnn Reyes; cherished grandmother of Richard (Sandra) Tartol, Michelle Reyes, Kristin (Charles) Dubovsky, Kimberly Reyes, Robert (Kelly) Reyes, Jr. and Amy (Mark) Kaspar; dearest great-grandmother of Rebecca and Grace Tartol, Madelyn and Evelyn Kaspar, Elise, Agatha and Stephen Dubovsky. Funeral Saturday, 10:00 a.m. from Muzyka Funeral Home, 2157 W. Chicago Avenue to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral for a 10:30 a.m. Funeral Service. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3:00-9:00 p.m. with a Parastas (Wake Service) 7:00 p.m. at Chapel. Info: 773-278-7767 .
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 7, 2019
