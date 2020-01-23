|
|
Phillips, Maxx M. Maxx Michael Phillips, January 19, 2020. Age 24. Loving son of Virginia Phillips (nee Tardai) and Thomas Phillips. Big brother of Dusty, Cheyanne, and Shane Phillips. Preceded in death by grandmother, Diane Phillips (nee Keigher) and Michael Tordai. Visitation Saturday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Petkus Lemont Funeral Home, 12401 S. Archer Ave., (at Derby Rd.), Lemont. Religious services at 7:00 p.m. with Deacon Stephen Gerding, Officiating. Cremation rites then to be accorded. 800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 23, 2020