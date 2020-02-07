|
Horwich, Maxine (nee Levin), age 93, beloved wife of the late Walter M.; devoted mother of Harold S. (Deborah Robinson) and Arthur (Martina Brueckner); cherished grandmother of Michael (Hilary Moss), Annie, David (Julia McClaughlin), Max, and Charles Harwich; loving great-grandmother of Anabel, Eben, Emi (Annie), and Riley; dear sister of Alan Levin. Services Sunday 10:30 a.m. West Suburban Temple Har Zion 1040 N. Harlem Ave., River Forest 60305. Interment Glen Oaks Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to West Suburban Temple Har Zion or Doctors Without Borders, 110 Rector St., 16th flr., New York, NY 10006. Info: Chesed v'Emet Funeral Home, Rudy Lerner, Funeral Director, 847-577-0856, www.chesedvemet.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 7, 2020