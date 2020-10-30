Handelsman, Maxine
Maxine Handelsman nee Caplan, Age 97. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Handelsman. Loving mother of Joy (Cliff) Rieger and Susan (Roger) Addelson. Proud grandmother of David (Linnett), Barry (Marin), Diane, Daniel (Karla) and Jessica. Extremely proud great grandmother of Joshua, Jacob, Levi, Spencer, Eliot and Elan. Former owner of Lloyds of Downers Grove. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jewish United Fund, 30 South Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60606 www.juf.org
. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website Friday, 11:00AM. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
