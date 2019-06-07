|
|
Adams, Maxie Jo Bullington Age 56. Beloved wife of Jim Adams; loving mother of Sabrina (Allen) Reed, Christopher and Nicholas Adams; cherished Grammie of Deven, Riley and Fayelynn; dear daughter of Gale Pietraszek and the late Max Bullington; fond sister of Deborah Glicksberg, Robin Vela and Kerri Payne; also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Maxie was a lover of life and her family. Visitation Saturday, June 8, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kosary Funeral Home, 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park where Funeral Service will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Interment Monday, June 10, 2019, 11:00 a.m. CST at Lee Township Cemetery, Pullman, MI. (708) 499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 7, 2019