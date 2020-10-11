Greenstein, Max Robert
Max Robert "Bob" Greenstein, 83, of Glenview, passed away October 7, 2020. He was the beloved husband for 38 years of Cary Stone-Greenstein; loving father of the late Andrew Jeremy Greenstein, Judd Eric Greenstein and Heather Dawn (René) Altamirano; cherished grandfather of Rosie, Lilliana, and René; dear brother of Judith Greenstein Crick and the late Alvin Jerry Greenstein; fond uncle of Mark (Laura) Polen; he is also survived by his step children Deborah Crawford and Lauren Freidman and their families. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jewish United Fund (juf.org/tribute
).
