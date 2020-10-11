1/
Max Robert Greenstein
Greenstein, Max Robert

Max Robert "Bob" Greenstein, 83, of Glenview, passed away October 7, 2020. He was the beloved husband for 38 years of Cary Stone-Greenstein; loving father of the late Andrew Jeremy Greenstein, Judd Eric Greenstein and Heather Dawn (René) Altamirano; cherished grandfather of Rosie, Lilliana, and René; dear brother of Judith Greenstein Crick and the late Alvin Jerry Greenstein; fond uncle of Mark (Laura) Polen; he is also survived by his step children Deborah Crawford and Lauren Freidman and their families. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jewish United Fund (juf.org/tribute).

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
October 10, 2020
I grew up with Bobby on Ainslie St and then we had a business relationship for many, many years and although I hadn't seen him in a number of years, I remember him fondly. He will be missed
david reiter
Friend
October 9, 2020
Cary- I am so sorry to hear this sad news. Peace to your family at this time.
Marion Baumgarten
Acquaintance
October 8, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
