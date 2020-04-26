Max Epstein
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Max's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Epstein, Max Max Epstein, age 95. Beloved husband of Judith. Loving father of Michael (Idit), David (Sagit), and Deborah (Ted). Proud grandfather of Idan, Itai, Maya, Shiri, Eli, Yarden, and Alex. Devoted son of the late Dola Grad and Israel.Esteemed professor emeritus of electrical and biomedical engineering at Northwestern University. Holocaust survivor of the Lodz Ghetto, Auschwitz and 6 other concentration camps. Graduate of Technion, served in Israel's War of Independence. Due to the pandemic, all services and shiva are private. There may be a public memorial service at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to: the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center, 9603 Woods Dr., Skokie, IL 60077,www.ilholocaustmuseum.org; the Jewish United Fund, 30 S. Wells St., Chicago, IL 60606, www.juf.org; or the American Technion Society, 30 LaSalle St., Suite 1515, Chicago, IL 60602, www.ats.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Max and I shared a lot in common. He survived in the Lodz Ghetto. My father was born in Lodz. his parents escaped to Israel Lodz, because of pogroms, but all their relatives were killed by the Nazis. My father Aharon was a very famous scientist, who was killed in Ben Gurion Airport, by Japanese terrorists. Max knew him and my uncle Ephraim, who was the president of Israel. Max participated in our War of Independence. It is befitting that he died a few days before our Independence day. I was and officer and participated in the other wars. Thus we became not only colleagues but we shared memories and became friends. Max symbolized for me the strength of the Jews who survived thousands of years of persecution, and we both admired the wisdom and the unity of the Jewish People. I will miss you Max.
Abraham Katzir
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved