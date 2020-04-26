Max and I shared a lot in common. He survived in the Lodz Ghetto. My father was born in Lodz. his parents escaped to Israel Lodz, because of pogroms, but all their relatives were killed by the Nazis. My father Aharon was a very famous scientist, who was killed in Ben Gurion Airport, by Japanese terrorists. Max knew him and my uncle Ephraim, who was the president of Israel. Max participated in our War of Independence. It is befitting that he died a few days before our Independence day. I was and officer and participated in the other wars. Thus we became not only colleagues but we shared memories and became friends. Max symbolized for me the strength of the Jews who survived thousands of years of persecution, and we both admired the wisdom and the unity of the Jewish People. I will miss you Max.

Abraham Katzir

Friend