Epstein, Max Max Epstein, age 95. Beloved husband of Judith. Loving father of Michael (Idit), David (Sagit), and Deborah (Ted). Proud grandfather of Idan, Itai, Maya, Shiri, Eli, Yarden, and Alex. Devoted son of the late Dola Grad and Israel.Esteemed professor emeritus of electrical and biomedical engineering at Northwestern University. Holocaust survivor of the Lodz Ghetto, Auschwitz and 6 other concentration camps. Graduate of Technion, served in Israel's War of Independence. Due to the pandemic, all services and shiva are private. There may be a public memorial service at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to: the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center, 9603 Woods Dr., Skokie, IL 60077,www.ilholocaustmuseum.org; the Jewish United Fund, 30 S. Wells St., Chicago, IL 60606, www.juf.org; or the American Technion Society, 30 LaSalle St., Suite 1515, Chicago, IL 60602, www.ats.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 26, 2020.