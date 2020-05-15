Mavis A. DiCaro
DiCaro, Mavis A.

(nee Henry-McKenna) Beloved wife of the late Paul, Sr.; loving mother of Charles (Juliana Perisin-DiCaro), Paul, Jr. and the late Martha; cherished grandmother of Martina (Matt) Maggiore, Miles (Anelle) DiCaro and Lena (Sean) Powers; cherished great-grandmother of Sean, Benjamin, Anthony, Matthew, Lucia and Wesley. All Funeral Services are Private. Private Family Interment St. Mary Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date to celebrate Mavis' life. Funeral Arrangements Dalcamo Funeral Home, 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Memorial Mass
Interment
St. Mary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 842-8681
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Prayers and condolences being offered.
John Family
Friend
