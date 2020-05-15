DiCaro, Mavis A.
(nee Henry-McKenna) Beloved wife of the late Paul, Sr.; loving mother of Charles (Juliana Perisin-DiCaro), Paul, Jr. and the late Martha; cherished grandmother of Martina (Matt) Maggiore, Miles (Anelle) DiCaro and Lena (Sean) Powers; cherished great-grandmother of Sean, Benjamin, Anthony, Matthew, Lucia and Wesley. All Funeral Services are Private. Private Family Interment St. Mary Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date to celebrate Mavis' life. Funeral Arrangements Dalcamo Funeral Home, 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 15, 2020.