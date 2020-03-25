|
McCormick, Maureen M. "Reenie." Beloved daughter of the late Joan "June" and Francis McCormick; loving mother of the late Brian Francis McCormick; devoted grandmother of Cassidy McCormick; cherished sister of Linda (James) Barrett, Danny (Kris) McCormick, Cathy (Dave) Fields, Patrick McCormick and the late Francis McCormick; proud aunt of many nieces and nephews; dearest friend of Darlene Graf. Due to CDC Recommendations funeral services for Maureen will be held privately. A celebration of life in Maureen's name will be held at a later date. Funeral info, (708) 636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 25, 2020