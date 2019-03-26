|
|
McCarthy, Maureen C. (nee Lynn) Age 80, born into Eternal Life on March 23, 2019. Visitation Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave., Chicago, IL 60643. Family and friends will meet at church on Thursday morning, March 26, 2019, for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Private Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials to Mercy Circle, 3659 W. 99th St., Chicago, IL 60655, or the Christ the King School Foundation are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors. (708) 636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 26, 2019