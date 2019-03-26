Home

Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Christ the King Church
9235 S. Hamilton Ave.,
Chicago, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ the King Church
9235 S. Hamilton Ave
Chicago, IL
Maureen McCarthy Obituary
McCarthy, Maureen C. (nee Lynn) Age 80, born into Eternal Life on March 23, 2019. Visitation Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave., Chicago, IL 60643. Family and friends will meet at church on Thursday morning, March 26, 2019, for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Private Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials to Mercy Circle, 3659 W. 99th St., Chicago, IL 60655, or the Christ the King School Foundation are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors. (708) 636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 26, 2019
